Put the rap of Quebec from the front
Laurent Belzile and Felix Duchesne, the producers of <em>The Cream Vol. 1.</em>
Share
June 21, 2020 17h59
Updated at 18h33
Share
Put the rap of Quebec from the front
Leah Martin
The Sun
Despite the popularity of the genre, the rap scene in Quebec is still unrecognized by the general public, compared to that of Montreal, which brings together the biggest names, also known to the international.
Laurent Belzile and Félix Duchesne want to change this: they have produced The Cream of the rap Vol.1, a compilation of unreleased made in the capital that brings together so many artists and styles.
When we speak of a quebec rap in the mainstream media, it is very often question of the trinity Loud, Dead Obies, Alaclair Ensemble. “We really wanted to put the rap of Quebec from the front”, explains Félix Duchesne co-creator of the radio show The Cream of the rap on the radio CHYZ 94,3.
The songs were written or issued exclusively for the project. “We gave freedom to the artists of the studio time, the cost that they wanted to put and place of the registration”, says the young leader. “We hired a sound engineer at the end to mix everything together. It is a self-sustaining project”, he adds.
A project which represents the powerful links in the community rap of Quebec. A collective work between the recruits and rappers trained to make you aware of this scene in all its diversity of style. We find Steve Beezy, Lewis Dice, Vincent Biliwald, Ngneer, David Saysum, Whitie, Lorenzo Rose, Vndy Dvvi$, Jobee, Yodesan and Nayka.
An album for all tastes with the wave, the trap, Old school, influences, american, other French with a predominance of the famous frenglish that only the francophones of America have the secret. “There is raw energy, the pcr assumed, but also of melancholy and more securities introspection”, one can read in the presentation of the compilation.
David Saysum gives vibes to the Loud, Lary Fit with Buddies. It is flat with Roadtrip of Jobee (entirely in English) or with Pluto Lewis Dice, artist in vogue in the capital. One falls feet firmly on the land with Easy to Nayka with a flow of energetic and a style that recalls the rap-conscious French.
The veteran of the scene of Quebec, Steve Beezy, also offers freestyle a short, punché, but effective with I rap well. “It’s really something to have the seal of approval of a size like that,” said Félix Duchesne in awe. “This is not a song that he had made on the corner of a table. When I received it, I was really surprised.”
The compilation is available on all platforms.