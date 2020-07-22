Qantas is separating its last “Jumbo-jet”
Photo: Peter Parks Agence France-Presse
Several aviation enthusiasts, as well as 150 former drivers and crew members, gathered on Wednesday at the Sydney airport to make their bid farewell to the ” Jumbo-jet “.
The last Boeing 747 operated by the airline Qantas flew Wednesday from Sydney to the United States, where it will be permanently locked in the Mojave desert, a retirement that comes a few days after that of the “Jumbo-jets” of British Airways.
The unit of the national company, was initially expected to cease to be operated in six months, but the sharp fall in air traffic following the pandemic of COVID-19 precipitated his farewell.
Almost 49 years after the delivery of the first 747 to the company, ” it is a feeling of bitter-sweet, because of the wonderful story, and what this device has done to change the aviation industry “, commented before the take-off is Alan Joyce, the p.-d. g. of Qantas.
The end of the career of the last “queen of heaven” Qantas comes shortly after that decided by British Airways on Friday. The british company has precipitated the end of his 31-Jumbo-jets, originally scheduled for 2024.
For Qantas as British Airways, the retention in the fleet of these aircraft aging and pollutants became costly, while the pandemic has hit hard the aviation business.
About 12,000 positions will soon be removed from British Airways, which is double the planned job cuts by Qantas.