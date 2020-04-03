Quarantine broken in a ltc facility due to lack of staff
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
“The CHSLD, it is an essential service, much like the emergency services or the services of the operating room,” explained the president and ceo of the CUSSS of the Mauricie and Centre-du-québec, Carol Fillion.
The orderlies are called back to work before the end of their period of isolation because of the shortage of labour that is rampant in the Mauricie region. They have been in contact with people who are affected by the COVID-19 at the CHSLD Laflèche Shawinigan struggling with an outbreak of the disease.
“It is a sense of incomprehension to see that there are terms and conditions that would apply to the population, such as people who return from travelling,” said the president of the staff Union paratechnique of auxiliary services and trades affiliated with the CSN, Pascal Bastarache. It is estimated that some forty employees are in this situation.
“The CHSLD, it is an essential service, much like the emergency services or the services of the operating room,” explained the president and ceo of the CUSSS of the Mauricie and Centre-du-québec, Carol Fillion, in a press conference. “We really need to continue to provide the services and it is for that that you is able to remind our staff that carries any symptoms and asked to return to work to provide essential services to elderly people who live at the accommodation centre on the Site. “
The government Legault imposes extraordinary measures since the beginning of the pandemic to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It has, in particular, required an isolation to 14 days for people returning from a stay abroad and for people who have been in contact with a confirmed case of the disease. The government has also prohibited the visits were not essential in NURSING homes to protect the elderly who are more at risk of developing complications.
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec and in Canada
This last measure does not appear to have had impact at the CHSLD the Site where three users are dead from the COVID-19. The regional Direction of public health reported Tuesday that 16 residents have been infected with the coronavirus. Half of these cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten employees of the NURSING homes are also affected by the disease.
According to the recommendations of the national Institute of public health of Quebec, the measures of isolation for health workers can be raised to avoid a break in service where a person who has been in contact with a confirmed case remains asymptomatic after seven days. This person can therefore return to work with the port mask, and if its temperature is taken twice a day until the end of the period of 14 days during which it could develop the disease.
The ceo of the CIUSSS assured that the protective equipment — masks, gloves, and jacket — is provided to employees and wants to ensure ” that the people are in a good safety. “He has also promised to change rooms for employees to change after their arrival at work and be clean” to ensure that there is no spread of the virus “.
“We also have a nurse on-site regularly during the work shift is a measure of progress of symptoms or the appearance rather of symptoms and at the first symptoms, the people will be removed from the work,” said Mr Fillion.
However, there would not be enough equipment for all staff, according to the union.
“Today, we did some checks and protective gear is really low enough, so that too, it is even more alarming in most of the situation,” said M. Bastarache.
“It’s not happening very well,” said an employee of the NURSING homes that agreed to speak to the Duty free to be named to avoid reprisals. She found the lack of equipment during his last shift.
The CIUSSS of the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec ensures that it has “all the equipment” necessary for the present and the quantities are re-evaluated every two days.
“We expect deliveries, it should allow us to breathe, however, has recognized Mr. Filion. It is toujouurs in the period in which it is extremely rigorous and staff are rigorous in the use of protective equipment.”According to the regional directorate of public health, the CHSLD has been divided into three areas : one for people who carry the coronavirus, one for suspected cases with symptoms and one for users without symptoms. The employees are dedicated to only one of these three areas and can not change to avoid contagion.