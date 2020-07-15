Quebec allows a return to the office with an occupancy maximum of 25%
The port of the cover face will be mandatory in all common areas of office buildings where it is impossible to keep two meters distance, for example in elevators and hallways.
The employers in private sector services, having had use of telework to sustain their activities shall have the right from the 18 July to bring back workers at the office, but will have to meet a maximum occupancy level of 25 %, announced on Wednesday that the government Legault and public health.
The maximum rate, which is “not a goal to reach,” said Quebec, could be raised gradually depending on the evolution of the pandemic. Telework remains ” strongly encouraged for activities that can continue at a distance “.
The minister of Labour, Jean Boulet, said that ” although it has been demonstrated that the majority is functional in telework, we know that many services require direct contact with the customer, which is inevitable, in some cases to maintain the economic vitality of some sectors “.
The minister Boulet made the announcement with Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the city and the region of Montreal, and Dr. Richard Massé, medical advisor, strategic Directorate-general of public health of the ministry of Health and social Services.