Quebec: an inmate escapes during transfer
At 10.30 am on Monday, a prisoner of the detention Centre in Quebec has taken the leak during the transfer.
May 11, 2020 12: 55
Updated at 14: 49
At 10.30 am on Monday, a prisoner in the detention Centre of Quebec, just released on a recognizance has taken flight when he joined the vehicle of its speaker. He was found and arrested several hours later near the viaduct at Jean-Talon.
“He was detained at the centre and had to go home therapy by virtue of an order of release. Between the door and the vehicle for the transport, it has taken flight,” says the sergente Beatrice D Orsainville, a spokesperson for the SQ.
As required by the court on may 7, the man of twenty years was to reach a representative from a community resource at the time of its release. The individual was thus no longer under the responsibility of correctional services at the time of its leak, says the communications branch of the Department of public Safety.
The police officers of the Sûreté du Québec and the police Service of the City of Québec have been on his heels for a good part of the day; patrolmen, investigators, master dog, and police officers participated in the research.
The detention Centre in Quebec city is located on the street of the Wildlife near the highway Laurentian, the research took place in this area. The inmate was found a few kilometres further to 14h to the output of a wooded area. A passer-by would have alerted the police, according to our information.
The individual, therefore, has been arrested once more and taken to the home of therapy, the investigation is in the hands of the module of the major crimes of the SQ.
We do not know the reasons of his detention or the identity of the man.
“The individual will appear again. He faces new charges for breach of undertaking and to see his release under the condition revoked by the court”, also indicates the communications branch of the Department of public Safety.