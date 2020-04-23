Quebec and the unions ready to resume bargaining
Quebec had proposed a negotiation accelerated to the confederations, on the 15th of march last, but the agreements are now expired since the 31st of march.
MONTREAL — The idea of trading accelerated with Quebec to renew the collective agreements in the public sector now seems to be ruled out, but parties are open to continued discussions, in a context of economic and social uncertainty.
Now that the two of the most urgent themes have been addressed, namely the employee protection measures against the coronavirus, and bonuses to workers in the health, the parties can focus on negotiating the renewal of collective agreements, has informed the president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé.
“It is obvious that trying to settle collective agreements for five large power plants that represent 550 000 people, it was a feat quite difficult. However, we do not want to help give them this possibility,” said minister Dubé, during his press conference on the premiums for the health care workers, Thursday afternoon.
Quebec had proposed a negotiation accelerated to the confederations, on the 15th of march last, but the agreements are now expired since march 31, and the most urgent need has been resolved, he argued.
In the last few days, unions have reported that Québec is now offering a 1.75, and then 1.75 and 1.5 percent increases over three years. The minister Dubé has however neither confirmed nor denied these figures.
He has even justified his offers, calling them reasonable, and by implying that we don’t know what will be the air the economic and financial context in a few months.
“We wanted to ensure that what we know today as the conditions, we know them today. And our offer can be found – this is our version to we – is more than reasonable, reflects conditions that were in place on march 15. Is it that these conditions will last? Me, if you ask me today, to the speed of the changes that we know there are many people who is able to say what it’s going to be in two months, in six months,” quipped the minister Dubé.
FTQ open
In an interview with The canadian Press, the president of the FTQ; and Daniel Boyer, lamented the fact that the trade union organisations have had to lose a precious time to negotiate the renewal premiums which were to expire on 30 march – those of the orderlies, skilled workers, psychologists and others. They would have had to be renewed without any hiccups, makes the case there. They have ended by being, for six months.
But Mr. Boyer believes that it is possible to negotiate the collective agreements in the public and parapublic sectors now.
“There is an opportunity that is offered to us. It may seem esoteric to negotiate, while Quebec is in shambles, but it is able to do two things at the same time,” objects Mr. Boyer.
“It is even a good case to do so at this time, because in the aftermath of the crisis, we are going to have a great challenge to economic recovery in front of us. And we are going to have other cats to whip”, adds the president of the largest labour central in Quebec.
But the FTQ does not rush things either. “We would like to take the time to do things. You don’t feel that we are in a negotiation track.”
CSN and CSQ
The Confederation of national trade unions has not the same position as the FTQ. “We maintain that this is not the time for negotiating collective agreements”, a-t-you know. The CSN would rather suspend negotiations of collective agreements.
For its part, the general council for the negotiation of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) was met, at 16h on Friday, to discuss the action being taken and the attitude to adopt in the current context.