Quebec announces $ 90 million more for troubled youth
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The deputy minister of Health and social Services, Lionel Carmant, believes that these efforts respond to recommendations made by the special Commission on the rights of children and the protection of the youth.
The Quebec government announced Wednesday the investment of a new amount of $ 90 million which is intended to improve many services for young people in difficulty and their families.
The deputy minister of Health and social Services, Lionel Carmant, specifies that this additional investment will consolidate the teams of the services of child and youth protection, accommodation youth Program crisis intervention and intensive follow-up in the middle, as well as those offering legal services.
The minister also plans to continue to enhance the clinical support provided to stakeholders as well as the support available for foster families.
The qualification des jeunes Program, which aims to prepare young people aged 16 to 19, in the passage to adult life, should also accommodate more participants. This program aims to help these young people to establish support networks, and to support their integration to the labour market or skills training.
The minister Carmant says that the new investment will support the addition of additional managers to supervise the staff.
The government believes that its efforts to respond to the recommendations that have been passed last December by the special Commission on the rights of the child and youth protection, headed by Régine Laurent.
The announcement Wednesday adds to the total investment of 65 million dollars which had already been announced in 2019 to help eliminate the waiting lists, consolidate services in protection of the youth and to strengthen the clinical support teams.