Quebec asked to expedite projects for the post-crisis
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
In a joint letter, the groups encourage the provincial government to accelerate infrastructure projects, including those that will enable Québec to maintain the cap in its fight against climate change.
Register the environment in the mission of the generations Fund, support the local purchase, deploy more quickly the high-speed Internet in underserved areas, accelerate infrastructure projects in mobility, focusing on the electrification of the transportation of goods. To draw the after-crisis and support the recovery, here are some of the recommendations submitted to the government Legault by fifteen of the signers of different backgrounds, including the middle management, unions and environmentalists.
In a joint letter sent at the beginning of the month of April, the signatories praised the crisis management of the government up here, but posit that “collective decisions” will have to be taken in the short term, among others for getting the economy back on the rails while supporting the workers and now the fight against climate change at the heart of priorities. The group, which has forwarded the letter to several ministers of the firm of Legault, expressed the hope that his suggestions will stimulate the thinking of Quebec on the suite of things.
There has been a kind of “awareness” among the population than in the prime minister François Legault, who has referred to a strengthening of the autonomy of Quebec and a decrease in the trade deficit, said in a telephone interview with Karel Mayrand, director general David Suzuki Foundation Quebec and the Atlantic. “It is an approach in which one wants to intervene in the economy to direct it somewhere. I think that the vast majority of the population of Quebec is in favour of it at this time. It allows you to open the ability to do things about which we would have been more focused on the “let the market decide,” there is a year or two. “
One of the measures put forward, for example, proposes that the generations Fund is remodeled to a portion of the amounts already accrued are directed toward ” niche markets and strategic infrastructure low-carbon and resilient “, so that future amounts required to be deposited, in whole or in part, could finance the fight against climate change. According to the last budget, it is expected that Québec pays to the Fund, currently used for the reduction of the debt, the sum of $ 2.7 billion in 2020-1921. There is currently about $ 9 billion.
Train suggestions
Among other measures, the group proposes to redouble its efforts in the energy efficiency renovation, to increase by 50 % the share of the basis of Quebec, which comes from local farms, to revive the heart of the towns and villages, and turn to the First Nations and Inuit for ” codécider investment priorities of the national plan of stimulus affecting their communities.” It also suggests to include the minister of the Environment and the Fight against climate change at the inter-ministerial group in charge of the recovery.
In addition, the signatories consider that Québec must keep the cap on the investments provided for by the Policy of electrification and the fight against climate change, but we will go further. It is thus that it evokes the idea of an involvement of “more sustained” of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and québec institutions of the sector by, amongst others, “funds of funds based on responsibility and solidarity” (for example of workers ‘ funds, Desjardins Capital, Investment Quebec).
The signatories are the head leaders of the David Suzuki Foundation, the Conseil du patronat du Québec, the FTQ, the building Site of the social economy, Living in the city, Propelling Québec, the Ordre des urbanistes du Québec, Équiterre, of Écotech Québec, COPTICOM, the Association of groups of technical resources of Québec, the Regroupement national des conseils régionaux de l’environment, of the Coalition of community-based organizations for the development of the workforce. There is also Annie Chaloux, who is a professor at the School of applied politics at Sherbrooke University, and François Delorme, a lecturer in environmental economics at the University of Sherbrooke.
“It is not in the management of the crisis or the beginning of the stimulus, one is in the post-crisis period. There will be decisions to take. The government has already said it, he thought to put in prior to structuring projects. There will be one in different areas “, said the president of the Conseil du patronat du Québec, Yves-Thomas Dorval. “In this regard, it was found that it was important that the actors who work together on these elements of the economy, that these actors can work together to make joint recommendations. “