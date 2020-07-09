Quebec clamps down to the bar industry [VIDEO]
The minister of Health Christian Dubé at a press conference in Montreal, Thursday,
July 9, 2020 13h58
Updated at 14h58
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Worried by the events of the last few days, the Québec government decided Thursday to tighten the screw in the bar industry to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
The minister of Health, Christian Dubé, announced that the bars should stop selling alcohol at midnight instead of 3 a.m.; that the customer therein shall be left at the latest at 1 a.m.; that the bars will not accommodate more than 50 % of their legal capacity; that the dance will be prohibited; and that the customers will have to remain seated to consume alcohol.
These measures shall come into force on Friday.
Mr. Dubé has said, understand that these measures déplairont to the owners of bars, but he described a “compromise based on prudence (…) difficult, but acceptable”. The alternative, he recalled, would have been to close all the bars.
Some of the associations of tenants have said they are open to the keeping of a register of their clients, which would help reach people more quickly in case of an outbreak.
The minister Dubé said that those who believe that the pandemic is over and that we can lower the guard commit a “serious error”.
“Not to follow the instructions public, it’s a sign of selfishness, he launched. Letting go (…), it puts the life of the world in danger. You can’t accept that after all the sacrifices that have been made by the Québécois.”
Mr. Dubé has recalled that it was announced Thursday more than 100 new infections, and for the first time in a long time.
