Québec comes to the aid of day camps
Photo: Michaël Monnier Archives The Duty
Many camps were concerned that they would not be able to reopen their doors as expected from the 22 June.
The government gives new funds to help day camps to fit the measurements of public health.
Day camps, private certified will have access to a budget of $ 11 million to hire new staff or purchase equipment. This grant corresponds exactly to the request for financial assistance made by the Association des camps du Québec.
In a press briefing, the minister responsible for Education, Isabelle Charest noted how much the children but also the parents in need. “We know that the day camps are beneficial for parents,” she started.
In Quebec, the majority of the day camps are private organizations ; others are the responsibility of municipalities.
These could, also, have access to financial aid, but not in the immediate future, since the accurate assessment of the needs still to be done. Day camps, municipal, guests may also use the premises of schools, if necessary, reported to the minister.
Many camps were concerned that they would not be able to reopen their doors as expected from the 22 June. The minister was not able to say how many camps will remain open, thanks to the support it has announced.
Other details will follow.