July 19, 2020 11h42
Updated at 14: 15
Quebec, comprises a total of 166 positive cases additional
The canadian Press
According to data released Sunday morning by the ministry of Health, they are 166 new cases that were added in the last 24 hours. For a second day in a row, this is the largest rise since mid-June.
We hit 57 466 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The authorities complain that only one new death, bringing the balance sheet funeral 5655.
The progression of the virus is reflected even in the hospitals. We identified 251 patients affected by the virus, an increase of three compared to the previous day. The number of patients in the intensive care had increased by three, to 18.
Since Saturday, imitating other canadian provinces, the authorities apply a new methodology to estimate the number of people restored. According to them, the former method resulted in a significant underestimate”. According to these new estimates, the number of people healed now amounted to 50 050.
Given this change, the authorities believe that there would be only 1695 cases active in Quebec, according to data available on the website of the national Institute of public health of Quebec.
The island of Montréal and the Montérégie region are the two regions most affected by the progression of the virus. There were 52 cases in the Montérégie region, for a total of 8395, and 49 more on the island of Montreal for a total of 27 999. The situation continues to stabilize in Laval because we belong there 5904 infections, five more than the day before.
The progression is also in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, as it has identified 12 new cases in the region, for a total of 364.
Elsewhere in Quebec, the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounted to 2072 (+4) in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec, 1906 (+4) in the National Capital, 989 (+3), in the eastern Townships, 633 (+1) in the Outaouais region, and 193 ( ) in Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
The number of samples taken on the 16th of July amounted to 14 909.
In Canada
Up to now, there have been 110 329 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of at least 8852 Canadians.
The federal authorities have indicated Sunday that 88 % of those infected have recovered. They have also pointed out that canadian laboratories have submitted more than 3.4 million people to a test screening of the COVID-19. During the last week, 40,000 people on average per day were screened, of which 1 % have obtained a positive result.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 57 3466 case in Quebec, of which 5655 death; 37 604 cases in Ontario, of which 2751 death; 9219 cases in Alberta, including 167 deaths; 3198 case in British Columbia, including 189 deaths; 1067 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths;941 cases in Saskatchewan, including 15 deaths; 337 case in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 262 case in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 168 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 36 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.