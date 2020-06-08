Quebec continues to decrease contamination

June 8, 2020

Québec continue sa baisse de contaminations

Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
Quebec reports 6 new deaths related to the COVID-19, bringing the total to 4984. There are now 53 047-confirmed cases, an increase of 198.

The highlights of the day

  • 6 new deaths, for a total of 4984
  • 53 047-confirmed cases in total, an increase of 198;
  • 979 patients, including 121 to the intensive care unit.

Other details will follow.

