Quebec continues to decrease contamination
June 8, 2020 | Politic | No Comments|
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
Quebec reports 6 new deaths related to the COVID-19, bringing the total to 4984. There are now 53 047-confirmed cases, an increase of 198.
The highlights of the day
- 6 new deaths, for a total of 4984
- 53 047-confirmed cases in total, an increase of 198;
- 979 patients, including 121 to the intensive care unit.
Other details will follow.