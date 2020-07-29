Quebec declares 176 new cases of COVID-19
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
Share
July 29, 2020 11h31
Share
Quebec declares 176 new cases of COVID-19
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – the ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that 176 new cases of the COVID-19 in Quebec, bringing the total number of people infected in the province to 59 073.
No new deaths had been recorded since the last balance sheet, this leaves a total of 5670.
A further three hospitalizations of less, for a total of 190. Among those, nine people are in intensive care, an increase of one.
Quebec specifies that 13 119 samples were taken on the 27th of July, for a total of 1 186 036 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The other developments of the day
More businesses and public spaces will reopen on Friday at Toronto and in the neighbouring region of Peel, as these areas will join the majority of Ontario to step 3 of the plan of déconfinement of the government Ford.
But the province note that the Windsor-Essex region, which has seen outbreaks of the COVID-19 in some of its farms, will remain in step 2 for the time being.
The town council of Banff, Alberta, will require his side after Friday noon the port of the cover face to the outside, on a stretch of the main street of the city which is usually very popular with the tourists.
This feature is in addition to the obligation to wear the mask in all indoor public places and in public transport vehicles.
In Quebec, a university study indicates that people who get their information from social media are more likely to have a mistaken perception of the situation surrounding the COVID-19 that those who read more traditional media.
Researchers at McGill University adds that people who use traditional media are more litters to follow public health recommendations, including those on the separation physical.
Finally, two persons of the same family attending day camps Jean-de-Brébeuf and Saint-Jean Bosco, Gatineau, have been reported as positive to the COVID-19 Wednesday.
These people have attended the day camp-Jean-de-Brébeuf in the week of July 13 to 17, and that of Saint John Bosco July 20.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The COVID-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval