Québec deplores 61 other deaths related to the COVID-19
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
Sixty-six people were hospitalized, for a total of 1265. Among these, 172 were in the intensive care, a decrease of six.
The coronavirus has made 61 new victims in Quebec, has announced Friday, for a total of 4363 lives lost.
It was reported also 530 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected at 50 232.
We added 207 infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 24 838.
The number of cases had increased to 5347 in the Laval region and 6780 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
The COVID-19 has just made another victim among the orderlies in Quebec. Sylvain Roy, who was working at the CHSLD Lionel-Émond Gatineau, died Thursday at the age of 56 years. He had learned a week earlier that he had been hit by the novel coronavirus.
The cruise ships providing accommodation and authorized to carry more than 100 persons shall be permitted in canadian waters until October 31. In making the announcement Friday morning, the federal Transport minister, Marc Garneau, has acknowledged that it will have significant impacts for the tourism industry this summer.
The doctor who exposed at least 150 people in the COVID-19 in the region of Campbellton, New Brunswick, has been suspended from his duties. The decision was announced by the president and ceo of the Vitalité health Network, Gilles Lanteigne.
A testing centre of the COVID-19 will be implemented next Monday in the small town of Pointe-à-la-Croix, in the south of the Gaspé peninsula, because it is located a stone’s throw from Campbellton, New Brunswick, who deplores the six new active cases of the coronavirus.
The majestic Forillon national park, Gaspé peninsula, will open to the public next Monday, but the government of Canada that the handles will not go camping before the 21st of June. Activities that could put them in contact with the visitors and the employees of the Forillon national park will not take place either.
The third phase of the exercise, gradual restrictions related to the COVID-19 to Ile-du-Prince-Édouard will be effective from next Monday. The social meetings will be permitted, provided that a maximum of 15 people are taking part in on the inside, and not more than 20 to the outside, with maintenance of the rules of distance physical.