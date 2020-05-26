Québec deplores 70 other deaths
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The accumulation of cases of infections that has now reached 48 598, an increase of 614.
The highlights of the day
- 70 new deaths, for a total of 4139 ;
- 614 new cases confirmed, for a total of 48 598 ;
- 1403 hospitalized persons (-22), of which 181 (+2) to the intensive care unit
Seventy other lives have been mowed by the coronavirus in Quebec, showed figures released on Tuesday.
It is a lamentable fact now 4139 victims since the beginning of the crisis.
It was reported on Tuesday 614 infections that Monday, for a total of 48 598 cases.
Twenty-two people were hospitalized, is 1222, but there were two more patients to the intensive care unit, or 181.
Two hundred and twenty cases had been detected in Montreal. It is now 24 388 infections in the metropolis.
The number of infections had risen to 5224 to Laval and 6244 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
Canada will co-organise a major united Nations conference on the handling of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19. The prime minister Justin Trudeau will be cohôte of the event on Thursday with his jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness and the secretary-general of the united nations, Antonio Guterres.
A total of 36 military personnel working in centres of long-term care in Quebec and Ontario are now with the COVID-19, report of the canadian armed Forces. This is an increase compared to the 28 reported cases there are less than a week.
Ontario is reporting Tuesday 287 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 of the deaths of more. This is the first time in more than two weeks that the number of new cases is less than 300. During each of the previous five days, there were over 400 new cases. There are now 26 of 191 cases in Ontario, an increase of 1.1 % compared to the previous day. This represents the rate of growth is the lowest since the beginning of the month of march.
A recent survey of approximately 1,000 Canadians suggests that the excessive consumption of alcohol is highest among young people and those concerned about their personal finances due to the pandemic.
The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec will add, from the 1st of June, the option of appointments in its service centres. In order to avoid the queue, the appointment can be done online at the saaq.govt.qc.ca, or by phone at 1 855 564-3170.