Quebec excludes for the moment to close the bars
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault
On the eve of the start of the construction holiday in Quebec, the prime minister François Legault wants at any price to avoid a new outbreak of COVID-19. To do this, it recalls the prohibition of the holding of large gatherings, stressing that the private parties are doing more damage than the bars.
The prime minister continued his tour of the regions, on Friday, visiting the North Shore. He stopped at Baie-Comeau, quebec, in the company of his minister of Energy and natural Resources Jonatan Julien.
At a time when debate rages around the bars closed, François Legault said that the department of public health has still not made a recommendation in this regard. He affirms, instead, that this is the holiday home which are the main causes of new cases, and not the bars.
“I make a special appeal to Quebecers, it is fun to be a big gang to celebrate, but this is not the time to do it “, he started by reiterating that gatherings of more than ten persons are prohibited.
Invited to measure their level of anxiety at a time when a large number of holidaymakers prepare to take to the road, and to have a good time, François Legault, has been insisting on the importance of adhering to the guidelines of prevention.
“That’s why, starting tomorrow [Saturday], we ask everyone to wear the mask in all public places closed. We request the merchants to ensure that you follow the instructions “, he stressed, promising fines on the recalcitrant.
In addition, in order to avoid any disturbances on the part of persons wanting to challenge the rules imposed in times of health crisis, police officers, and inspectors are going to be deployed everywhere in the province.