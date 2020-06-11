Quebec “extremely” troubled by the allegations against André Boisclair

| June 11, 2020 | Politic | No Comments

Québec «extrêmement» troublé par les allégations visant André Boisclair

Québec «extrêmement» troublé par les allégations visant André Boisclair

André Boisclair is currently facing a criminal charge of sexual assault with a weapon for offences that would have occurred on January 8, 2014, after his return to Quebec.

Share

June 11, 2020 15.05

Share

Quebec “extremely” troubled by the allegations against André Boisclair

Québec «extrêmement» troublé par les allégations visant André Boisclair

Québec «extrêmement» troublé par les allégations visant André Boisclair

Hugo Pilon-Larose

The Press

The government Legault is said to be “extremely” disturbed to learn that former delegate general of Québec in New York, André Boisclair, has been targeted by a complaint about his associations and drug use when he occupied the most important position of the diplomacy of québec in the United States.

“We’ll do audits. We will look at what is possible to make it public. Me, I want to be totally transparent in this folder”, said Thursday in a press briefing the prime minister François Legault.

“I find it extremely disturbing facts that are alleged this morning in the newspaper. All the more that [Mr. Boisclair was] the most important position in the network in the United States. It is necessary to be worthy of this position”, has also communicated to the minister of international Relations Nadine Girault to The Press.

More details on the website of The Press

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *