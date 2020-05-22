Québec gives green light to museums and biblios
The highlights of the day
- Quebec there are 65 new deaths related to the COVID-19, for a total of 3865.
- There are now 46 141 confirmed cases, an increase of 646.
- 1479 people are hospitalized (-25), of which 71 are in the icu (-5)
The déconfinement gradual of Quebec will not leave the cultural sector in the plan. The government Legault gave on Friday the green light to the reopening of the museums, libraries and cinéparcs across the province. The studio recordings will also be able to resume their activities.
This is what the minister of Culture, Nathalie Roy, announced at the press newspaper of the government, held Friday in Montreal.
As of 29 may, different institutions will thus be able to reopen their doors to the public — but with rules to follow that will significantly change the visitor experience.
In the case of libraries, it will not be not possible to circulate in the stacks or reading at a table : only the lending services of books and materials will be available.
More widely, all the establishments covered by this component of the plan déconfinement will have to follow the health rules contained in a handbook specially prepared by the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST)
The minister of Culture, Nathalie Roy, has also announced the resumption of the activities in the studios, recording music and sound, and for the recording of performances (without audience…). Here, too, the whole thing is conditional to the respect of the directives of public health.
The news has delighted Solange Drouin, executive director of the Association québécoise de l’industrie du disque, du spectacle et de la vidéo (ADISQ). “The dubbing studios have already resumed their activities in the past few weeks, we were of the opinion that recording studios had to [follow]. “
“This is good news for the artists and producers who continue, even in times of pandemic, to release albums and who intend to continue to do so in the coming months to provide the quebec public with continuous access to the music here,” said Ms. Drouin.
Encouraging trend
In addition, the vice-prime minister, Genevieve Guilbault, was pleased to see the trend “encouraging” that take the statistics for the past few days. “We have a stabilization in the number of new confirmed cases, while one tests more,” she noted, reiterating the importance that everyone respects and applies the various directives of the public health.
According to the balance sheet unveiled Friday, Quebec has recorded 65 deaths related to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total rises to 3865 since the beginning of the crisis.
The province has 46 141 confirmed cases, an increase of 646. Also, there are 1479 people in hospital (a decrease of 25), of which 171 to the intensive care unit (a decrease of five). At least 13 819 people to be cured.
Camping
Without “new specific” reveal to you about this, Ms. Guilbault has pointed out that the government is “well aware of the impatience” of the population to go camping in Quebec — and, more broadly, to ensure that there is a certain revival of the tourist industry.
“My colleague, the Tourism has been working hard with public health to prepare the plan of re-opening “, she said. “It is coming “.
