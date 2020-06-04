Québec gives green light to training athletes
Photo: Jacques Boissinot Archives The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault made the point in the afternoon on the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The highlights of the day
- 52 143 people were infected with the COVID-19 in Quebec to this day.
- Of these, 91 new deaths, for a total of 4885 victims.
Green light for exercise sports
Quebec gave Thursday the start signal, the training and “skill contest” for team sports, such as baseball and soccer.
These sports sessions will take place outdoors only, as early as 8 June, and in compliance with the rules of distancing physics, insisted the minister for Education, Isabelle Charest.
“If all goes well, at the end of June, we will be able to resume a form of games “, she said.
But be careful : “the sport as we knew [before] will have to be adapted,” said the minister. The games of soccer or basketball, that involve many contacts, can therefore not likely to resume before a certain time.
Quebec said to rely on the sports federations in order that they are reviewing the terms and conditions of the matches. “We rely on obviously to the actors who are best acquainted with the sport, so that they will make the necessary adjustments,” said the minister Charest.
There is no question, for the moment, to revive the sporting events professionals.
To a question on this subject, the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, responded by insisting on ” the importance that people respect the guidelines, does not have to go back “.
Reminder of the instructions
This concern for the respect of the instructions of public health has tinted several interventions of the prime minister, François Legault.
“When you look at the figures of the last 24 hours, when you look at the hospitalizations, when you look at the number of cases, we are going in the right direction. However, several people tell me that they feel a release “, he said. “Nobody wants to go back. Let’s be cautious. “
The head of government recalled the importance of wearing a mask and maintain a distance of two meters between individuals.
He also said that Quebec continues to not meet its goals of screening. Some 12 500 tests were carried out on Tuesday. “We want to make 14 000, 16 000,” said the prime minister.
“All those who have doubts, who have coasted too close to someone, or whatever doubt you have, are you going to take the test, it is important. It is important for you to know and be familiar with the situation “, he added.
Change of course for the orderlies
After repeating a few times that he would not guarantee to aspiring orderlies who have followed the accelerated training offered this summer, the prime minister has done an about-face.
The 79 000 people who volunteered will receive a questionnaire. Quebec wants to know if they are indeed willing to work ” night, night “, said François Legault.
“We’re looking at also — given the number [of volunteers] for you to ask for some commitments to work a certain amount of time, given that the government, and therefore taxpayers, pay for training,” he added.
A “species of army” formed by members of the public service will conduct a series of telephone interviews over the next few days.
“It is always the 15th of June” for the launch of the training, assured the prime minister. “It is in a week and a few days. So, we will be working very hard in the next few days. And and then, once again, thank you, ” he launched at those who raised their hand.