Quebec grants $ 750 million for revival of the tourist industry
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
The tourism industry has been particularly affected by the crisis of the sars coronavirus and the containment that followed.
The government Legault offers packages to Quebec to support the tourism in all regions… And to help the public health.
A 25% discount will be offered on more than thirty packages of two nights minimum to visit the regions of Quebec, among the components of the financial support of a massive $ 750-million to the tourism industry announced Thursday.
However, the package has another advantage, as explained by the minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx : it allows you to better track cases, in the event of a new outbreak of COVID-19, during the great migration of the desired holiday this summer.
“We’re going to know that people are going to move from point A, to go in this area and to do such activity, she said at a press conference in parliament. There is traceability in the fixed price payments. “
“It’s going to be probably the case (due to tourism), but it should not be a mass significantly if people respect the guidelines,” said the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, by her side.
Vacationers interested will buy their package through the incoming Agency forfaitiste (ARF) which will provide between “20 and 35” all-in packages.
A Passport Attractions is also created. Visitors will be entitled to a rebate of 20 % of the cost of access to the purchase of a passport for two attractions, and 30% for three draws and 40 % for four attractions.
In addition, the SEPAQ offers his annual subscription, which gives access to all of its parks, at half the price, with in addition, a free night in one of its campgrounds.
By these three measures, totaling $ 20 million, the government Legault is hoping to support the tourism industry in québec, particularly affected by the crisis of the sars coronavirus and the containment that followed.
Ms. Proulx agreed, however, that this is not enough to close the economic contribution of all tourists from abroad.
It is for this reason that the government has also announced Thursday a total of $ 750 million. A sum of 446 million dollars will be provided for the creation of an emergency portion for accommodation establishments and tourist attractions, in the framework of the concerted action Programme temporary business (COVENANT).
According to the government, this component will allow businesses to obtain loans and loan guarantees at favourable terms “. Thus, they will be able to count on a moratorium of 24 months before paying back the capital rather than 12 months at the present time. A pardon is equivalent to 25 % of the amount reimbursed over the first 48 months will be offered, with a maximum of $ 100,000 per institution or tourist attraction. Companies will need to demonstrate a return to profitability in the medium term rather than in one year.
A sum of $ 200 million will be allocated in 2020-2021 for ” supporting investment in business tourism in the hospitality environment “. This new strand of the Programme support for the development of tourist attractions is designed ” to financially support the renovation and upgrading of hotels “.
The assistance will also ” get ready, on advantageous terms, which may cover up to 80 % of the eligible expenditures of projects with the minimum cost would amount to $ 125,000 “.
The hotels and lodges will also receive a grant equivalent to the amount of the tax on tourist accommodation paid for the first quarter of the year 2020. The government hopes that these companies will be able to maintain liquidity. The amount of this aid is estimated at $13.8 million.