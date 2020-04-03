Quebec grants emergency aid to $ 133 million for seniors
Photo: Valérian Mazataud Archives The Duty
An amount of $ 40 million will be handed out to private residences for seniors certified, while 20 million will be devoted to CHSLD private non-subsidized.
The Quebec government announced Monday the granting of emergency aid to $ 133 million to the institutions that host or cater to seniors or clients with specific needs, in order to help them to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19.
On Sunday, during his daily press conference, the prime minister François Legault has said that the government had to add a lot of resources in NURSING homes and residences for the elderly, the elderly being more likely to catch the novel coronavirus.
The minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers, Marguerite Blais, specifies that more than half of this amount, $ 73 million, will be paid to intermediate resources and family-type resources.
An amount of $ 40 million will be handed out to private residences for seniors certified, while 20 million will be devoted to CHSLD private non-subsidized.
The minister Blais believes that these amounts of money will allow residential resources to deal with their human resources issues, such as the payment of overtime of employees and the hiring of additional staff.
The minister Blais also believes that the money will enable the supply of protective equipment and disinfectants to ensure the safety and health of residents.
On Sunday, the prime minister, Legault has mentioned that the staff, people who come to deliver the food, and the residents themselves, with oversight, going in and out of residences. He noted the importance that there is more control, including audits of the symptoms of the disease which are made at the entrance.