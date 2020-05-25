Québec has 1000 agents prevention of the COVID-19 in the workplace
The Quebec government announced Monday the immediate installation of more than 1000 prevention officers dedicated to the fight against the pandemic, the COVID-19.
The minister of Labour, Employment and social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, states that teams will be deployed to the four corners of Quebec, particularly in Montreal, where the degree of contamination is higher.
They will aim to inform and educate employers and workers about the health standards in the workplace to be put in place to reduce and control the spread of the COVID-19. The agents will in particular follow-ups or visits to places of work and may, for example, to answer questions on the virtual guides of health standards in the workplace.
These teams from different ministries and agencies have been trained in collaboration with the Committee on standards, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST).
More than twenty sectors will be targeted, including retail, personal care, finance, manufacturing, construction and agriculture. Others will be added, in time and location, announcements of openings allowed by the government and the department of public health.
The Commission de la construction du Québec (CCQ) and the Régie du bâtiment du Québec (RBQ) are already collaborating on construction projects. This partnership allows you to make targeted interventions to protect the health of workers.
The Quebec government hopes to reach a little over 200,000 companies listed on the CNESST.