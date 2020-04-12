Quebec has 12 846 confirmed cases of COVID-19
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
Sunday, 824 people were hospitalized, including 217 to the intensive care unit.
The highlights of the day
- Quebec now has 12 846 confirmed cases of COVID-19;
- The death toll from reached 328 people died, 39 more than in the past;
- 824 people are hospitalized, including 217 to the intensive care unit;
- 1745 persons are healed;
- 2250 cases are under investigation.
