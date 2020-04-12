Quebec has 12 846 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
Sunday, 824 people were hospitalized, including 217 to the intensive care unit.

  • Quebec now has 12 846 confirmed cases of COVID-19;
  • The death toll from reached 328 people died, 39 more than in the past;
  • 824 people are hospitalized, including 217 to the intensive care unit;
  • 1745 persons are healed;
  • 2250 cases are under investigation.

