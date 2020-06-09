Quebec has six new deaths
Quebec has six new deaths for a total of 4984 deaths and 198 additional cases for a total of 53 047 infected persons in the province.
MONTREAL — The Quebec posted from Sunday to Monday, six deaths due to the COVID-19, which bears the balance sheet at 4984 since the beginning of the crisis.
Data made public on Monday show 198 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 53 047.
The number of hospitalized persons increased by seven, to 979, but seven people were in intensive care, or 121.
Only 83 infections are added in the Montreal area between Sunday and Monday, for a total of 26 288. We account 5605 cases in Laval and 7349 in the Montérégie region.
The situation is stable everywhere else in the province.
The other developments of the day
The governments of Quebec and of Canada, and the City of Montreal announced Monday the injection of $ 50 million in support to the SMES in the metropolis.
Another attack judicial flat on the measures taken by the government of Quebec to protect the population against the pandemic of the COVID-19. Four people, including a doctor, as well as the Foundation for the defence of the rights and freedoms of the people (FDLP), claim to have served on Monday an action against the government of Quebec and the department of public Health.
Considering that the first phase of the crisis of the coronavirus has been “a failure” in prevention, the major seven trade unions in health invite the government Legault to better prepare the network for a second wave.
A restaurant in the Byward market of Ottawa, says he has been fined $ 880 after allowing customers to use the terrace during the weekend.
The overwhelming majority of Canadians who have consulted their doctor in a virtual way during the pandemic COVID-19 are satisfied with the experience, reveals a survey commissioned by the canadian medical Association (CMA).