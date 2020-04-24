Québec I love you : A new song of Claude Gauthier
Claude Gauthier
April 17, 2020 11h06
Updated at 20h03
Share
Québec I love you : A new song of Claude Gauthier
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Share
While Quebec, as a good part of the world, remains confined for the cause of a pandemic, Claude Gauthier has taken over the pen for him to declare his love with a whole new song.
At the age of 81, the singer-songwriter will launch this year To the children of tomorrow, his 19th album in a career. Unveiled Friday, the room Québec I love you in offer a taste.
“You’re the sweetest, the craziest, the most extreme. You are my life, my soul, thou art my blood. You are my bed, my woman and my child”, songs such as the artist, whose work has marked the music scene here over the last six decades.
“The people of Quebec, alone, but all together, we will meet the health and our beautiful country!” said Claude Gauthier, in a press release.
The song Quebec I love you is online on all digital platforms.