Quebec is ahead of the $ 3 billion of infrastructure projects
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé
Homes of the elderly, NURSING homes, schools, public transport… many projects already provided for in the québec infrastructures Plan (constructing piq) will be left behind by the government Legault to revive the economy slowed due to the pandemic. The president of the Treasury Board, Christian Dubé, announced on Thursday that the equivalent of $ 2.9 billion of projects will be achieved during the financial year 2020-2021. He was accompanied by the minister of Finance, Eric Girard.
The lion’s share of this new sum back to the education network, which will receive $ 1.1 billion for the renovation and extension of schools, the health network will have 700 million more to accelerate the construction of the Houses of the seniors, 600 million will be devoted to projects of public transport mainly in Montreal and 370 million will be allocated to the road network.
Other details will follow.