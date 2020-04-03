Quebec is asking police to crack down on the citizens recalcitrant
The highlights of the day
– 907 new cases, for a total of 5518
– 365 hospitalizations (+58), including 96 in intensive care (+14)
– Three new deaths, for a total of 36
– 566 homes have confirmed cases or suspected
The police reinforcements
François Legault has strongly criticised the behaviour of citizens who continue to gather and businesses that continue to operate, despite the fact that they do not provide essential services. He ordered the police to take action against the recalcitrants — and being “a little more firm. “The police will distribute more fines. The fines vary between 1000 and 6000 $ per person. This is all that deserve the people who do not respect the guidelines “, let go of the head of the government. “This is serious, there are lives that are in danger.” He reminded Quebecers not to go out unless it is “absolutely necessary”.
The cash for equipment
It “plays hard” in some countries to have access to the medical equipment, has launched the prime minister. “But we are playing we also with the rules of the game”, he assured. He said that Quebec had to resort to cash and also to police officers to enter into contracts of supply. “It is hundreds of thousands of masks, so they look for orders of millions”, he explained. The doctors as the government have said in recent days that the use of N95 masks was also important during the last weeks than during the whole of last year.
A new testing strategy
Quebec does not intend for the moment to further test the health care workers, in order to prevent cases of transmission by asymptomatic individuals. “We’re going to anchor our energy on the patients and the staff people symptomatic,” said the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that nearly 25% of people infected with the COVID-19 did not have symptoms. In the context, the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, repeated that Quebec wanted to reorganize the work to “focus in a residence and the same personnel” and thus prevent the propagation of a resource to stay in the other. It does, however, always to health care workers asymptomatic but who are at risk of having been in contact with infected people — to return to work after a period of isolation for seven days. Moreover, it is the recommendation of the public health, she recalled. The minister noted, however, that this kind of situation only occurs in “exceptional circumstances” only, in order to avoid a break in service.
Cases which multiply in residences
519 Wednesday, the number of residences which have declared cases of COVID—19 in the walls is increased to 566 on Thursday. Of this number, 94 walks of life have confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 472 others have suspected cases. “The residents are always informed when there are cases”, has assured the prime minister, who refuses to disclose a public list of the institutions affected. “I don’t want to send the message to those who do not have a case for now to say : Ah! Well, you are correct, you others, you can take risks.” Dr. Arruda has shown to be uncomfortable with the idea of enabling families to seek a loved one in a residential resource to help break the isolation. “The problem is: imagine that you are a person of a certain age who is in good health, but that comes up in a family where there is traffic, then the person is in the process of incubating the disease,” he said. It has, however, shown a certain openness. “If it is someone from the Gaspé peninsula who goes to find someone in Rivière-du-Loup and then where there is not too much traffic, I have as a best discomfort”, he said.
Bonuses for the employees
Quebec announced this afternoon the granting of bonuses totaling $ 287 million to the health workers. “Attendants in private homes, it is much said, there, indeed, they have a very low salary,” admitted the prime minister. For this, his government intends to enhance their wages by$ 4 per hour. “I’ve never seen a group that deserves much of a salary increase that world”, said the prime minister.