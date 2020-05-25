Quebec is “déconfine” quietly [PHOTOS]
Saint-Jean street will be pedestrianised every weekend of the summer.
May 24, 2020 16h44
Quebec is “déconfine” quietly [PHOTOS]
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Sunday, in some places in the city of Quebec, you could almost forget that we are swimming in a full pandemic. The parks are frequented, the pedestrian streets are busy. A few masks, and the files are unusual in front of the shops take us back however to the reality.
Since Friday, the gatherings of 10 people met outside are allowed, the province of Quebec is “déconfine” quietly. On Sunday, the mercury was up to 25 °C, ideal temperature to get together and enjoy the parks and city facilities.
One thing is certain, we will not see the streets empty, as it was the case this spring, the time of the “ghost town” is completed.
The plains of Abraham are still a popular place, there was a lot of world Sunday, several rallies, but nothing illegal. Same thing at Victoria park, where the skaters gather there, but not game of soccer on the horizon.
The Square d’youville was more tranquil during the passage of the Sun. You could see friends meet, ill at ease to give a kiss on the cheek, but determined to spend time together, not through a screen. The two meters is not always respected, but people should avoid touching.
Bikes, lots of bikes, stroll on the bike path. The promenade Champlain was full Sunday afternoon.
However, some scenes are more difficult to watch, as the Large Alley, deserted, deprived of its terraces and its traffic. The restaurants remain closed until further notice.
Creameries and cafes
The streets recently become pedestrian the end of the week are popular (rue Saint-Jean, avenue Cartier and rue Saint-Joseph), the citizens will benefit. The employees in the dairies or coffee shops opened recently are trying to enforce the queue (and the two meters!), a limited number of people can enter at once in the trade. They are also the ones who wear the mask, a mandatory deposit for the workers. Some passers-by wearing it too, but the majority prefer to walk the face uncovered.
Several patrol boats of the police of Quebec are walking in the busy areas in order to perform the monitoring, they intervene only in the event of a problem, or in the case of gatherings much larger than a dozen people.
A lot of bikes on the bike trails
The setpoint of the three addresses
Last week, the deputy prime minister, Genevieve Guilbault, was mentioned in press conference that the people gathered were to have a maximum of three different addresses. The ministerial decree issued on Friday was, however, not refer to this detail for gatherings of 10 people to the outside.
“This is not indicated because it is hard to apply, it did not become the police of the BBQ, it sounds hard to manage,” says Elizabeth Lemay, press officer at cabinet of the minister of Health Danielle McCann.
The rule of three addresses, however, is strongly recommended by public health, such as wearing a mask in a public place. The police will not spend their time to verify the addresses of all the world, but if there’s a pool, a gathering too large, they may however intervene, and give fines.
“We did not want to penalize large families. If there is a gathering of nine people, but of four different addresses, for example. Called to the common sense of the population so that they can one day get out,” says the press officer of the minister McCann.