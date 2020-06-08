Quebec is due to a “quiet evolution”, according to Legault
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
The prime minister of Québec, François Legault, wants to combat racism while refusing to recconaître that there is systemic racism in the province.
After the quiet Revolution, the Quebec will there be a “quiet evolution” ? It is the wish of the prime minister Legault, who wishes to fight by this construction the racism in Quebec.
In the wake of the global movement of protest triggered by the death of George Floyd in the United States, François Legault believes that Quebec is ” due ” to act more concretely in the struggle against racism, he said Monday in a press briefing.
According to Mr. Legault, a “quiet evolution” would mean ” that there is a need in Québec is evolving, in the same way that it has evolved to ensure that francophones are their rights, so that women regain their rights… It is time we fight against racism, that there has been an evolution more rapid on that side. “
This evolution will not, however, by a recognition that there is “systemic racism” in Quebec — unlike Justin Trudeau, who believes that this is a reality across canada. “It should not be split on a word or words “, said Mr. Legault. “If we want to be able to put an end to racism in Quebec “, he says, it is necessary ” to avoid a trial in the Québécois “.
Racial tensions views of the Duty
– IN DATA | The weight of a skin color
– VIDEO | systemic racism, what is it? The explanations of our guest columnist, Emilie Nicolas.
Asked to explain what he means by ” systemic racism “, Mr. Legault has dodged. “I just want to avoid falling into a debate of words and make a trial to Quebec : the majority of them are not racist “, he repeated.
“Is there a system unconscious in Quebec, and what is the definition that we must give to it ? The experts do not agree. But we agree on the conclusion : […] there is racism in Quebec, and it is urgent to combat it. “
Mr. Legault indicated that the government will announce ” in the near future how we are going to take front this mandate to be able to have results in Quebec “. “It is not just the rhetoric, it is necessary to act,” he said.