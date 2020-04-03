Quebec is fighting to find medical equipment
The use of personal protective equipment has increased at a steady pace since the beginning of the pandemic.
Marco Bélair-Cirino and
Marie Vastel
Quebec city and Ottawa
April 2, 2020
The United States cut the grass under the feet of quebec distributors of medical equipment by paying a high price for the masks, gowns and gloves.
“The Americans come to awaken. They buy everything at double price. And in american money ! ” lance, the president of Equipment Medi-Secur, Marc Forget, at the other end of the wire. “It upped the ante. “
His company expects orders of protection equipment for its customers in the sector pre-hospital, including paramedics. When ? What ? How much ? He did not know. “It’s a surprise every day,” he replied.
Personal protective equipment — surgical masks, or procedures, masks, N-95, gowns and gloves — might miss, not in three days, but in a week, said prime minister François Legault, Wednesday, after receiving orders for material.
The use of personal protective equipment has increased at such a pace since the beginning of the pandemic the ministry of Health assesses that ” the consumption for four weeks in the network is equivalent to what is normally consumed in a year “.
The scarcity of medical equipment also makes itself felt in the child care services remained open. These are on the verge of running out of gloves and other healthcare products, has found The Duty.
At what point will the peak of the epidemic in Quebec?
Is it going to arrive in two weeks, in a month ? Honestly, here, it is difficult to answer this question, ” said the prime minister.
“Ingenious” and ” creative “
Procurement officials in the government are proof of” ingenuity ” and “creativity” to acquire the equipment necessary to provide health care to people with the COVID-19 safely, ” said Mr. Legault.
They short-circuit them without interfere with the process of grant of government contracts since the beginning of the state of public health emergency.
Already in mid-February, the assistant deputy minister of Health, Luc Desbiens, authorized the conclusion of a “contract[s] of otc emergency” in order to make full of tens of thousands of masks, including N-95, one can read in e-mails, made public under the Act respecting access to public documents.
The senior official has also given its green light to the purchase of ” personal protective equipment, medical supplies, hygiene products and any product in connection with [the] COVID-19, id unilingual English “.
519
This is the number of residences for seniors and NURSING homes in which cases of infection to the COVID-19 have been reported. One-quarter of the residences in Quebec are affected by it. “It is my great concern”, said prime minister François Legault.
The State has also reviewed its practices “to easily pay” and “to provide the transportation of the goods to [him] the same,” said Mr. Legault to the press.
For his part, the minister of Economy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, makes use of its address book. He is in discussion with the retailer to Tristan, who is introduced in the production of visors on Monday. The company, whose headquarters is based in Montreal, is now studying the possibility of making blouses for health professionals.
In Ottawa, the deputy first minister, asked by chrystia Freeland, has promised a delivery of masks in Quebec in the next two days. Ottawa, however, did not specify the amount that will be sent.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged that Canada needs to fight against the other countries who are also trying to bail out their stock of medical equipment.
The balance sheet of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is increased to 4611 Wednesday, an increase of 449 cases. In total, 307 people are admitted to hospital. The number of patients in the icu is stable, at 82. Two new people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 33 in Quebec
“It is a problematic situation because so many countries in the world are running after the same equipment,” he said.
The head of government has shown itself willing to tap into the federal reserve of medical equipment, saying that she ” is here to help Canadians when they need it “.
Mr. Trudeau has acknowledged that he could not guarantee that the country will not live to shortages. “In this situation, we can not guarantee anything “, has he said, before adding : “We are working extremely hard to meet different needs. “
His minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, acknowledged that it was “probable” that there is a lack of equipment. Because the federal governments have under-funded for decades, the preparation of the country in terms of public health, she lamented.
