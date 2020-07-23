Québec is increasing to 250 the maximum number of persons gathered
The maximum number of people allowed in public places, interior and exterior, will be reduced from 50 to 250 people as of Monday 3rd of next August, has ruled the government Legault after discussion with public Health. Several actors of the quebec cultural scene give a sigh of relief.
The president of the Guild of musicians in Quebec, Luc Fortin, welcomed this “major step forward” made by the quebec government “for the live music and the performing arts”. This is the “first step in long-awaited of a gradual recovery of activities in the world of the show,” he said Thursday afternoon, before to greet the “collaboration” and”listening” to the public Health and the ministries concerned.
The Association québécoise de l’industrie du disque, du spectacle et de la vidéo (ADISQ) has welcomed with enthusiasm the increase in the maximum number of individuals admitted to a public event — from 50 in June to 250 by August. “There is no doubt that the industry will seize this new openness to continue to offer the public a diversified offer,” said the president of ADISQ, Philippe Archambault.
The easing of rules aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 will apply to concert halls, theatres and cinemas, but also sports fans, courtrooms, places of worship, and rented halls — with bride and groom for example.
The people must sit at least 1.5 metres from each other, unless they are part of the same household, before removing their covers-face. They will need to put it back before you move.
If they remain standing, the participants of a public event will be required to maintain, “to the extent possible”, a distance of 2 metres between them, one can read in the press release disseminated by the government on Thursday afternoon.
“The collaboration of all, including through the application of distancing, physical, hand-washing and wearing a mask or covers the face-when indicated, is essential to ensure the success of this new step,” noted the medical advisor strategic Directorate-general of public health Richard Massé.
Festivals still banned
The green light given to the public gatherings of 250 people or less gives hope to “a good number of companies, including sectors of the events, leisure and entertainment” who can now “expect to achieve incremental sales”, according to the canadian Federation of independent business (CFIB). “CFIB is pleased with the announcement, but also the fact that it is done far enough in advance so that the owners of reception halls, cinemas and other places where the profitability of the business depends on important gatherings, to be able to prepare,” said senior policy analyst, Gopinath Jeyabalaratnam, while asking the government to support its members by what they are “remett[ent] on foot”.
Festivals and major events, however, remain prohibited until August 31, “because of the significant risks of contagion and transmission of the virus,” has decided the team of François Legault.
In addition, the maximum number of participants to a gathering inside or outside a private residence of a home of 10 people.
Other details will follow.