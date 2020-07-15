Quebec is investing $ 2.5 million to the prevention of drowning
The allocated funds will be used to pay the costs relating to the engagement of instructors and lifeguards, rental of the swimming pools and the transportation of young people who will follow the training sessions.
The Québec government has granted $ 2.5 million for the prevention of drowning, but still has not moved in the folder of combat sports.
The minister for Education and responsible for status of women, Isabelle Charest, was in the olympic Pool in Montreal, Wednesday, to unveil the funding granted to the lifesaving Society and the Fund Raphael Bernier to support programs Swim to survive and Swim to survive Plus.
These programs allow students of the second cycle of primary education and first cycle secondary education to become aware of their abilities in the aquatic environment and develop skills to survive an unexpected fall into deep water.
A portion of this total amount, or $ 1.5 million, aims to support the deployment of the program, Swim to survive through the lifesaving Society. The rest of the amount will be paid to the Fund Raphael Bernier, who carries out its activities within the lifesaving Society, for program Swim to survive More.
The students targeted by these programs — which do not replace swimming lessons — often come from schools with a deprivation index higher, and are derived from the immigration.
Combat Sports : the status quo
The demands of combat sports, as much of the federations of amateur sports than professional promoters, still have not found an attentive ear from the government of quebec.
Questioned about this, Ms. Charest has given to the public Health, while recalling that its role is to support the federations of amateur sports in the preparation of sanitary protocols so that they are able to resume their activities.
Ms. Charest adds to be sensitive to the concerns of the federations of combat sports, as she was worried for all the athletes of the province since the beginning of the pandemic. She stressed that it was only the group of combat sports to raise, for which she feels a lot of empathy and understood the confusion.
Some of these sports will be represented at the olympic Games in Tokyo, pushed back to the summer of 2021. These measures adopted by the public Health will not fail to disturb the training plans and the process skills of their athletes.
Last week, the ministry of Health and social Services declined an interview request from The canadian Press on this subject. A spokesman has, however, indicated that ” for the moment, public Health, and experts assess that the risk of spread is greater in the case of fighting of any kind. This is why they don’t recommend back “.