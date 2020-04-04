Quebec is no reserve health
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
Failing to be able to replenish stocks of gloves and masks, these employees of the jewish general Hospital of Montreal supply the establishment for chips and other sweets.
Quebec has no national reserve of useful material during an epidemic like that of the COVID-19, against which he is engaged in a difficult struggle.
The State has taken the decision not to store personal protective equipment — surgical masks, or procedures, N95 masks, gowns and gloves for example — for fear of wasting. “It is important to understand that these facilities have expiration dates. The health network could not, for example, order huge quantities of masks and combinations, in the case where these would be needed in 5, 7 or 10 years “, argues the spokesperson of the ministry of public Security, Louise Quintin, in an exchange with The Duty.
However, the ministry of public Security has warehouses. There are supplies practices after disasters such as spring floods : camp beds, blankets, etc
The justification advanced by the quebec government leaves it doubtful microbiologist dr. Karl Weiss. In his eyes, the State of quebec could very well constitute a reserve of hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of protective masks over the last few years. “You can do this. It is called inventory management. First, these are masks that will keep for a very long time. Secondly, you can take in the network a certain percentage of masks every year and replace them as, ” stresses in thick strokes, the microbiologist at the other end of the wire. “So, the masks that will be outdated in the coming year, instead of the hospitals buy them, I send them the masks and then I bought back other. It is an entire management of a strategic reserve. It has been done in the past [in the armed forces in particular]. It’s done, ” he continued.
If all the countries had taken measures, we would not be in there
— Nima Machouf
Moreover, in 2004, the ministerial committee on the precautionary measures against the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) had recommended the health network of the ” make it available and easy to access at all times the necessary equipment to provide care safely, including the protective equipment as well as products for cleaning and disinfection “.
Each health facility stores the personal protective equipment — surgical masks, or procedures, N95 masks, gowns and gloves — of which he has need, ” said the spokesman of the ministry of Health, Nicolas Vigneault. “Transfers of equipment” from one center to the other are made as needed, and this, under the supervision of the ministry of Health, where more than 170 people are in the feet and hands to obtain the necessary medical equipment in order to get through the health crisis.
“High level of preparedness “
On march 3, 2020, the deputy minister of Health, Yvan Gendron, the report stated, in a letter addressed to the heads of health facilities, ” a high level of preparation before the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in Quebec “.
A month later, the prime minister, François Legault, has made the procurement of medical equipment and its priority. The personal protective equipment might miss in eight days, he said Friday. “We won a day. This is not much, but, still, it has been now for eight days for medical equipments “, he said in a press conference.
In the Face of the lock from the american border to the masks, Quebec and Ontario will be busy to be “self-reliant” in the production and manufacturing of protection equipment, said the head of government.
As other, Quebec has probably under-estimated the number of policy-makers who miseraient on “the policy of the ostrich” to win the battle against the COVID-19, suspect epidemiologist Nima Machouf. “If all the countries had taken measures, we would not be in there,” she said in a telephone interview with The Duty.
The health network has “normally” to a “good corridor” supply of personal protective equipment, mentioned Ms. Machouf. “[The
sé that we would be in world competition, because everyone wants the same business, and they did without a doubt today we would have already exceeded one million sick people on the planet, ” she suggests.
For its part, the federal government relies on the strategic national stockpile of emergency (RNSU), in which are supplies with a value of approximately $ 300 million — on paper at least.
This reserve, created in the midst of the cold war, takes the form of warehouses scattered across the country, including a main in the Ottawa area. It contains ” supplies and medical equipment, pharmaceuticals and supplies for the provision of social services “, just say the public health Agency of Canada.
The catch : the federal minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, said it was disappointed with its content. “The federal governments have, for decades, have under-funded things like the emergency preparedness of public health “, she dropped this week.