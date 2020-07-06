Quebec is still under the threshold of 100 new cases
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The highlights of the day
- 3 new deaths in 24 hours, for a total of 5577
- 74 new cases in 24 hours, for a total of 55 937
- 377 hospitalizations (+6), 25 to the intensive care unit (-1)
The coronavirus has made three new victims in Quebec over the past 24 hours, a-t-on Monday announced.
The balance sheet stands now at 5577 dead.
There were 74 new cases, for a total of 55 937-infected persons.
The number of hospitalizations was up by six, at 377. A person under the age lay in the intensive care unit, or 25.
Only eight infections were added in the Montréal region, in relation to Sunday, for a total of 27 425. There were 5835 case in the region of Laval and 7961 in the Montérégie region.
It is in this last region that the situation is more deteriorated, with 33 new cases in 24 hours.