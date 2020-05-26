Quebec is the point on the nÃ©gos online in the public sector
As it promised last week, the president of the treasury Board Christian DubÃ© has put online on Tuesday, the progress made since the beginning of negotiations with the trade unions in the public sector.
Among other novelties, it proposes to create a teacher emeritus with an additional compensation of 5 percent.
And, as expected, it proposes to eliminate the first levels of the salary scale of the teachers, which will result in an enhancement to their compensation at the beginning of their career. The minister says that the entry level wage of teachers will be increased to more than $50,000.
The bulk of its proposals to employees of the State was already known, namely 1.75 percent increase for the first year, 1.75 per cent for the 2nd year and 1.5 percent to the 3rd of the contract 2020-2023.
For the compensation differential orderlies, the dispute remains as to how to achieve this : pay increases, lump-sum payments, increases in storage 7 in the scale of job evaluation.
Another disagreement persists as to the orderlies : the trade unions want to ensure that all the orderlies benefit increases offered, then, that Quebec wants to be limited to the orderlies who work in NURSING homes.