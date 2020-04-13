Quebec lengthens the list of jobs a priority and raise the construction
Photo: Paul Chiasson Archives The canadian Press
“We don’t want to add a housing crisis and over the crisis that we currently live,” said Mr. Legault Monday.
The quebec economy has been put on pause on the 23rd of march last, when the prime minister François Legault has ordered the closure of all the businesses and all the businesses considered non-core. Monday, it was announced that the list of jobs the priority was to lie down, starting with the residential construction.
Thousands of yards of residential construction had to be suspended by the state health emergency related to the COVID-19. A situation that was enough to make them nervous of all the new owners waiting to move into their future home and that could create a domino effect with catastrophic.
“We don’t want to add a housing crisis and over the crisis that we currently live “, has rightly said Mr. Legault in a press conference on Monday.
The government said that he had discussed with representatives of the industry and the unions in order to raise the building from next Monday, the 20th of April.
“It was insured with the public health that all protocols are put in place to protect the workers “, he added. These should in particular ensure that the distance physically between them.
The construction contractors will, however, need to be limited to the delivery of the housing units whose occupants are expected not later than 31 July.
In addition to all the trades related to the construction and renovation of residential, surveyors and building inspectors will also be able to resume service under the same conditions.
The ministry of Labour, Employment and social Solidarity noted that, by extension, the supply chain of construction materials must also revive its operations.
The department of Transport has also confirmed the recovery of an important sector of the service economy with the reopening of services for maintenance and repair of all types of vehicles as of this Wednesday, April 15.
This permission also applies to suppliers of products, parts or other materials necessary to transportation services and logistics “, one can read in the communiqué of the ministry.
In addition, the deadline to remove studded tires on vehicles is extended to 5 June.
Miners at work
New major to minors, the ministry of Energy and natural Resources has confirmed the revival of mining in the wake of the addition of jobs to the priority list.
As of Wednesday, April 15, the activities may be resumed gradually in the 22 mines of Quebec provided to strictly adhere to a series of preventive health measures, including the separation physical.
The practice of rotation of workers who do not reside in the mining regions, commonly referred to as “fly-in fly-out” will need to be limited to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.