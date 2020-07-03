Quebec must prepare for a second wave, said Horacio Arruda [VIDEO]
In point of press in Longueuil, on Friday, the director of public health, Horacio Arruda, said that the Quebec is currently living “a pivotal period” in the fight against the sars coronavirus.
July 3, 2020 14h09
The canadian Press
LONGUEUIL – So that the deaths and the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain rather low for the past few weeks, public health authorities are already preparing for a possible second wave of contamination.
The virus is still present even if it is not expressed, and therefore we must be extremely vigilant, warned Dr. Arruda.
He said he had seen a certain loosening of the population in regards to health measures such as social distancing, hand hygiene and the wearing of the covers-face.
He believes that it is important to continue to respect these measures, even if the virus circulates less, so that they become a social norm.
“We have the responsibility to prepare us (a second wave)”, he added, noting that his team was working actively to do this for a few weeks.
The health authorities now know better the epidemiological characteristics of the virus, including the fact that asymptomatic carriers can transmit it while the children are small transmitters and usually have few symptoms.
The lessons learned during the first wave of COVID-19, which is not yet complete, will be useful when the time comes to face the second wave, said Mr. Arruda.
