Quebec offers $ 100 more per week for low-income workers
The lump sum amount for low-income workers will be equal to $ 400 per month, which will be taxable.
April 3, 2020 17h26
Updated at 18h16
Patrice Bergeron
The Canadian Press
The government Legault wants to seduce the low-paid workers tempted to leave their employment to receive the generous federal benefits.
To compete with the $ 2,000 being offered by Ottawa to the unemployed, Quebec offers an extra $ 100 per week in taxable to low-income workers who work in essential services.
This new incentive Program for the retention of workers (PIRTE) will cost 890 million $. Not less than 600 000 employees would be eligible.
The payment of the PIRTE will only occur starting may 19. “If we had been able to pay more quickly, we would have made it”, said the minister of Finance, Eric Girard, at a press conference Friday afternoon at the parliament.
The PIRTE is intended to compensate workers who are found to earn less than if they were without work and affected the performance of canadian emergency federal, in the amount of $ 2000 per month. It was so tempting for workers ‘ wage minimum in critical sectors, committed to the supermarket, drivers, cooks, quit their job, less paying to receive the allowance federal.
“People say: “maybe I could make more money without working’,” said Mr. Girard.
The minister of Labour and Employment, Jean Boulet, who exchanges with the employers, has recognized that the key sectors the current feel a “certain fragility”.
“It is sure that the provision of canadian emergency has had a certain effect, disincentive”, he admitted, to the side of his colleague, who spoke of a “good federal program” with “undesired effects”.
To be eligible, a worker must work in an essential service, and win at the most of $ 550 gross per week. Its income of annual work must be at least $ 5,000, and a total income annual of $ 28,600 or less, prior to the delivery.
The lump sum will be equal therefore $ 400 per month. The benefit will be paid retroactively to march 15, for 16 weeks maximum.
A web form from Revenu Québec will be accessible starting may 19.