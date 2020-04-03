Quebec offers bonuses of up to 8 % of their salary to the employees of the health
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
“We want to reward our guardian angels,” said the president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé.
The government of Québec provides premium pay of 4% and 8% to the staff of the health which combat the COVID-19 currently. The measure is expected to benefit a total of 269 000 people and will be retroactive to march 13, last.
“We want to reward our guardian angels,” said the president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé. Their efforts, he added, are “guarantors of our victory” against the coronavirus.
A first premium of 8 % of salary will be paid to the 69,000 employees working on the front line in the emergency room, intensive care unit, in the case containment centers, the clinics, and NURSING homes.
Adds a second recognition award of 4 % for ” all others “, or about 200,000 people, from lab technicians to nurses for the 811.
These increases will be retroactive to the beginning of the crisis of the coronavirus, march 13. They will cost the government $ 287 million.
The minister of Health, Danielle McCann, has also confirmed an increase of $ 4 per hour for the 34 000 orderlies who work in private homes for the elderly. For those people whose salary is often limited to 13 or $ 14, it almost equal to the salary of the public network, which hovers around $ 20 per hour.
The beneficiary attendants of the public network are part of the first group of first line with an increase of 8 %, or the equivalent of $ 1.50 an hour.