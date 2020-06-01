Quebec promises nearly $ 400 million to the cultural industry in quebec
The cumulation of cases in Quebec amounted to 51 364, an increase of 265.
The highlights of the day
- 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 4661;
- 265 new cases, bringing the total to 51, 364;
- 1185 hospitalized persons.
- François Legault announced a “plan” to revive the culture of 400 million, of which $ 250 million of new money.
- Quebec “hope” a re-opening of places of dissemination of the cultural industry by the national Holiday.
The government will increase its $ 110-million investment in culture by the 31st of march next, in order to support cultural organizations and artists affected by the crisis of the COVID-19 while performing “productions innovative”.
The prime minister François Legault and the minister of Culture and Communications, Nathalie Roy, made the announcement at a press conference inside the Place des arts on Monday afternoon.
The recovery plan of the cultural environment provides 91.5 million to support film and television production, 71.9 million to support the businesses and cultural organizations in the resumption of their activities, 50.9 million to support innovation and creation in the field of the performing arts (theatre, dance, circus, music, etc), 33.5 million to improve the envelopes of the music sector for the realization of innovative projects, 14 million to empower the cultural community to achieve its ambitions digital 13 million to promote québec culture and large-scale projects, $ 6.5 million to support artists and writers in their creation, 5.9 million to enhance the financial support available to revive the festivals and arts and cultural events, as well as $ 2.2 million to document the effects of the pandemic on the cultural milieu, and support real estate projects and acquisitions of equipment of lesser stature.
“If there is not enough, we will look at that!” said Mr. Legault, emphasizing in the same breath that “culture is the soul of the people of quebec”.
The president of the Union of artists, Sophie Prégent, president of the Guild of musicians and musicians of Quebec, Luc Fortin, as well as the conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin were sitting in the third row of the Fifth room for the occasion. They were all ears.
In addition, Ms. Roy said Monday, cross your fingers to get the green light from the national director of public health to reopen the places of cultural dissemination at the latest during the national day, the 24th of June next.
Other details will follow.
