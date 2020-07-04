Quebec recorded 102 new cases of COVID-19
July 4, 2020 12h28
Updated at 14h39
The canadian Press
The number of new cases of COVID-19, Quebec, has reached the hundred, for the first time since June 20.
According to data released Saturday by the ministry of Health, 102 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Quebec has 55 784 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The authorities have reported six deaths, three of which occurred before 26 June. This brings the balance sheet at 5566 since the beginning of the crisis.
The number of hospital admissions has continued to slide, going from 392 to 375 in the last 24 hours. Four patients were in the icu, for a total of 27.
The most recent data attest to the 89 new cases, which inflates the total number of people infected with 55 682.
Twenty-two cases were added on the island of Montréal, for a total of 27 399. There were 5826 case in the region of Laval and 7873 in the Montérégie region.
We also have a 2048 event in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec, 1853 in the National Capital, 597, in the eastern Townships 596 in the Outaouais region, 330 in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean and 190 in Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
Number of cases in Canada
Up to now, there have been 105 317 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8674 Canadians.
According to the director-in-chief public health, Dr. Theresa Tam, 65% of affected people are restored. To date, laboratories from across Canada have submitted more than 2,88 million people to a test screening of the COVID-19. In the course of the last week, 39 000 people on average per day have been tested, of which 1 % have obtained a positive result.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial:
- 55 784 case in Quebec, of which 5566 death;
- 35 656 cases in Ontario, of which 2687 death;
- 8259 case in Alberta, including 155 deaths;
- 2947 case in British Columbia, including 177 deaths;
- 1064 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths;
- 796 cases in Saskatchewan, including 14 deaths;
- 325 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths;
- In 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths;
- 165 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths;
- 30 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all 27 cured;
- 11 case in the Yukon, all healed;
- Five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed;
- A probable case in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.