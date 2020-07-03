Quebec recorded 19 new deaths of the COVID-19
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
3 July 2020 11: 34
The canadian Press
Nineteen new deaths attributed to the pandemic of sars coronavirus in Quebec, were announced on Friday, for a total of 5560.
The number of hospitalizations has dropped from 19, for a total of 392. A person under the age is located to the intensive care unit, for a total of 31.
The most recent data attest to the 89 new cases, which inflates the total number of people infected with 55 682.
Twenty-eight cases were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 27 377. There were 5814 case in the region of Laval and 7873 in the Montérégie region.
The situation was stable elsewhere in the province.
The other developments of the day
Shortly after that the four Atlantic provinces had lifted the travel restrictions in the region, early Friday, heavy traffic has been reported between the provinces. Residents of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward island can now visit one of the other three provinces without isolation for 14 days after their arrival.
The minister of Youth, Bardish Chagger, said that the organization WE do manage not the federal program of $ 900 million in scholarships for the volunteer student. In a statement released Friday morning, Mrs Chagger said that it is a mutual decision.
Following the approval of the public health for a re-opening of cinemas, the majority of cinemas in Quebec rekindle their screens on July 3.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The COVID-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval