Quebec recorded 24 deaths
According to the most recent data, 66 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 55 524.
July 1, 2020 11h39
Updated at 13h33
The canadian Press
The COVID-19 has caused 24 deaths in Quebec, of which 17 occurred prior to the 23 June, for a total of 5527, announced Wednesday the ministry of Health and social Services.
Thirteen fewer people are hospitalized for the disease. In all, 422 beds are occupied for such patients, of whom 33 are in the icu, a decrease of 5 compared to the day before.
In Canada
There has been more than 2 770 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. We spend on average 37 000 tests per day. The disease has been detected in approximately 1 % of these tests.
Up to now, there have been 104 270 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8615 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 55 524 cases in Quebec, including 5527 death; 35 068 cases in Ontario, including 2672 death; 8108 case in Alberta, including 154 deaths; 2916 case in British Columbia, including 174 deaths; 1062 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths; 785 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 325 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 165 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on 10 mar