Quebec recorded 24 deaths

| July 1, 2020 | News | No Comments

Le Québec enregistre 24 nouveaux décès

Le Québec enregistre 24 nouveaux décès

According to the most recent data, 66 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 55 524.

Share

July 1, 2020 11h39

Updated at 13h33

Share

Quebec recorded 24 deaths

The canadian Press

The COVID-19 has caused 24 deaths in Quebec, of which 17 occurred prior to the 23 June, for a total of 5527, announced Wednesday the ministry of Health and social Services.

According to the most recent data, 66 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 55 524.

Thirteen fewer people are hospitalized for the disease. In all, 422 beds are occupied for such patients, of whom 33 are in the icu, a decrease of 5 compared to the day before.

In Canada

There has been more than 2 770 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. We spend on average 37 000 tests per day. The disease has been detected in approximately 1 % of these tests.

Up to now, there have been 104 270 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8615 Canadians.

Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 55 524 cases in Quebec, including 5527 death; 35 068 cases in Ontario, including 2672 death; 8108 case in Alberta, including 154 deaths; 2916 case in British Columbia, including 174 deaths; 1062 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths; 785 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 325 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 165 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.

These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on 10 mar

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *