Quebec recorded 27 deaths
The most recent data show 128 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 53 952 since the beginning of the pandemic.
14 June 2020 12h17
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The pandemic of sars coronavirus has been 14 new victims in Quebec in the last 24 hours. By adding the 13 deaths occurring before the 6th of June, the balance sheet reached 5222 deaths, announced Sunday the ministry of Health.
The number of hospitalizations continues to drag. The authorities were 768 people in hospital, a reduction of 19 over the past 24 hours. The situation is even more encouraging on the side of the patients to the intensive care unit because of which there are 85, a decrease of 17 compared to the day before.
Only 8884 sampling was carried out on 12 June, far from the target of 14 000 tests desired by the government. As to the number of scans performed on the same day, it amounts to 9168.
Om with 72 new cases on the island of Montréal, for a total of 26 688. There were 5670 cases in Laval and 7582 in the Montérégie region.
The number of recoveries amounted to 21 742.
In Canada
The public health Agency of Canada said Saturday that canadian laboratories have performed up to now more than 2 million screening tests COVID-19. Over the last week, they were tested, on average, 33 000 people per day and 2 % of them have received a positive test.
Up to now, it has recensé98 633 cases confirmed or probable in all of Canada. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8146 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 53 952 case in Quebec, of which 5222 death; 32 189 cases in Ontario, of which 2519 deaths; 7383 case in Alberta, of which 150 deaths; 2709 case in British Columbia, including 168 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, of which 62 deaths; 664 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 301 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 157 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.