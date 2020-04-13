Quebec recorded 32 new deaths related to the COVID-19

The highlights of the day

  • 711 new people reported as positive, for a total of 13 557 confirmed cases;
  • 879 hospitalized persons (+ 55), of which 226 in the icu (+9);
  • 32 new deaths, for a total of 360;
  • François Legault says, “the great concern” of Quebec is the situation in residences for seniors and NURSING homes.

Quebec recorded 32 new deaths related to the COVID-19, for a total of 360. There are now 13 557 confirmed cases, an increase 711.

After inspecting at the end of the week the 40 NURSING homes private non-subsidized, Quebec has decided to keep “four or five under surveillance”, said François Legault.

Other details will follow.

