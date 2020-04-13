Quebec recorded 32 new deaths related to the COVID-19
The highlights of the day
- 711 new people reported as positive, for a total of 13 557 confirmed cases;
- 879 hospitalized persons (+ 55), of which 226 in the icu (+9);
- 32 new deaths, for a total of 360;
- François Legault says, “the great concern” of Quebec is the situation in residences for seniors and NURSING homes.
After inspecting at the end of the week the 40 NURSING homes private non-subsidized, Quebec has decided to keep “four or five under surveillance”, said François Legault.
