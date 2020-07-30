Quebec reported 122 new cases of COVID-19
The Fleurdelysé at half-mast over the parliament of Québec
July 30, 2020 11h51
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Quebec reported Thursday of 122 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of infected people-to-59-131.
The ministry of Health noted that during this same period, a new death has been recorded, for a total of 5673.
The department notes, however, that adjustments had to be made to the figures reported Wednesday for the day of 28 July, by reason of the transfer of data to a new information system, on Monday.
“In fact, the data released yesterday would have had to state 112 new cases (instead of 176), for a total of 59 009, and 2 new deaths (rather than none), for a total of 5672”, note-t-on in the press release referring to the balance of the day.
The number of hospitalizations has also increased to 18, to reach a total of 208. Among these, 18 are in intensive care, an increase of 9.
The samples taken on 28 July amounted to 17 283 for a total of 1 203 319.
The College of physicians has issued a reminder to its members, some of which have required guidelines after been contacted by people not wanting to wear the mask of principle.
The College has noted that it is at any time required, for the physician, to refrain from issuing to any person for any reason whatsoever, a certificate of convenience or written or verbal information that he knows to be wrong.
