Quebec restricts access to four new areas
Photo: Olivier Zuida The Duty
The police forces will establish control points for Wednesday in the afternoon.
The quebec government restricts access to four new regions — the Outaouais region, and some sectors of the Laurentians, Lanaudière and Mauricie–Centre-du-Quebec — to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outside of Montreal, the Montérégie and the eastern Townships.
“From the 1st April, at noon, checkpoints, additional will be deployed around and inside of four new regions,” authorities have indicated by way of a press release on Wednesday morning. “This is in response to the directives of the Directorate of public health and aims to limit travel on non-essential and, thus, to protect the population in terms of the COVID‑19. “
Points of control police officers already limit access since last Saturday, eight other health regions of Quebec, that is to say, the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, in the Nord-du-Québec, Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine, the Nunavik and Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James.
The access to the health region of the Outaouais region and in the MRC Antoine-Labelle and Argenteuil (the Laurentians), in the territories d’autray, Joliette, of Matawinie and Montcalm (Lanaudière), as well as the urban agglomeration of La Tuque (Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec) will be greatly limited as of Wednesday noon.
The government allows each person to pass a checkpoint to return to his “main residence”. But, it should be isolated for 14 days upon her return to the house, at least in particular to immediately return to work.
But, “any person with symptoms related to the COVID-19, including coughing, fever, breathing difficulties, sore throat, or a loss of sense of smell” will be repressed by the police forces, except if she goes to a health establishment or social services to get care “required by [his] state of health “, it was specified in the decree signed by the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, April 1st.
The transit of essential products will not affect the movement of health professionals, has assured the government to the population. “The measures in place do not relate to the activities that achieve and provide care and health services, or those who provide support and humanitarian services essential to the continuity of the supply chain in all regions of Québec,” stressed the government. “By limiting the inputs and outputs, the public health officials believe we can limit and prevent further spread of the COVID-19. “
Other details to come.