Quebec sharpens the tone against the bars
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
Guillaume Bourgault-Côté
There is no question that the Quebec ” leave to spend another weekend like the one just ended, argued Monday the new minister of Health, Christian Dubé. The latter does not exclude reconfiner again the area of the bars if the delinquent behaviour of the last days is reproduced.
The government is working with various partners to find, here on Thursday, and relevant solutions quickly: fines for owners and customers; reduction in the number of clients allowed or the hours authorized; reconfinement general: everything is on the table der the reflection, said Mr. Dubé.
