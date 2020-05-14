Québec solidaire proposed a “tax of a pandemic”
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire Manon Massé
Quebec should dig in the pockets of large commercial banners to replenish its coffers, according to Québec solidaire. The co-spokesperson Manon Massé and mp Vincent Marissal argued Thursday that these companies were able to continue to make a profit by remaining open during the first two months of the pandemic, while the rest of the economy has had to close.
“In the time of a pandemic, it takes a tax of a pandemic,” said dr. Massé in comparing his proposal to a war effort. Why ? Well, because, precisely, we don’t want it to be public services which, in the end, pay the costs of this that will be lived collectively in monetary terms “.
The second opposition group suggests that the tax rate for large companies going from 11.6% to 17.4 %. Small and medium-sized enterprises would benefit from an exemption on the first $ 100,000 of profit, but would see their rate rise from 4% to 6 %. The proposal of Québec solidaire seeks those who have taken advantage of the crisis.
“We don’t ask the companies that are struggling to do more, it is proposed to go looking the money where it is, where there is a profit, explained Mr. Marrisal. Several superstores have seen their turnover increase in the first quarter. The giants of the digital have benefited from it also. The financial institutions have made no gift. The security agencies, for example. There are companies that make money with the pandemic, the current situation. “
It once again requests the government to create a tax for the Web giants like Facebook and Google, to bring back the tax on capital of financial institutions and maintain the compensatory levy to which they are subject and to recover the money that flies away to tax havens each year.
Québec solidaire is afraid of the imminent return to a fiscal policy of austerity, the pandemic has exerted a strong pressure on public finances. The minister of Finance, Eric Girard, believes that the deficit will range between 12 and $ 15 billion, or 5% of the gross domestic product (GDP). Quebec has closed approximately 40 % of its economy in April to limit the spread of the coronavirus, thus depriving them of income. It has also disbursed substantial sums to support the Québécois hit by the crisis. An economic update on the state of public finances is expected next month.