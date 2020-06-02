Québec solidaire request a plan of action to combat racism
“We are at a turning point, the co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire, Manon Massé. It is not necessary that Mr. Floyd died for nothing, that can’t be true.”
Even if it still exists, Québec solidaire has kept to include the term “systemic racism” in a motion that he will present to the national Assembly on Tuesday to demand a plan of action to combat racism and discrimination. The motion asked the national Assembly to “express his solidarity” with the thousands of protesters who expressed peacefully their indignation ” in the face of the death of George Floyd, this Afro-American who was killed during a police intervention in Minneapolis in the United States.
“We are at a turning point, said the co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire, Manon Massé. It is not necessary that Mr. Floyd died for nothing, it can’t. “She stressed that parents were tired of having to explain to their children” that they are going to have a different relationship with the police because of the color of their skin. “
“There is racism in Quebec, moreover, as there are everywhere on earth,” she added. This is, for example, housing or employment, which are suddenly more open to a person with dark skin or the québec public service that does not hire enough people of color at the height of the share they represent within quebec society. Why, then, have chosen to avoid the expression “systemic racism” ?
“When you write a motion, you still want to be adopted, but the prime minister has already said that he did not know it, replied Manon Massé. For us, what is important, it is the last sentence. This is to ensure that there is a plan of action to combat racism and discrimination, and this plan-there, it is told in motion, it is necessary to work with people who are experiencing the situation themselves and they know well that there is systemic racism in Quebec. “
The prime minister François Legault had acknowledged the day before that Quebec was ” more work to do to combat racism “, but had ruled out the presence of systemic racism in Quebec. “Is there systemic racism ? No, me, I repeat what I have said for a long time, he repeated Tuesday. It was, unfortunately, in Quebec, people who are racist in all parts of our society, then it is necessary to fight against racism, but the vast majority of Quebecers are not racist. It is in this sense that I say, there is not a system in place that is organized to discriminate. “
As the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ), the Parti québécois (PQ) considers that québec society as a whole is not racist even if he acknowledges that racist incidents occur. “Is there racism in Quebec ? Yes. Is it that there are racist in Quebec ? Yes. Is it that they deserve to be fought against, denounced, judged, condemned ? Yes. Is it that there is systemic racism in Quebec ? I don’t believe that, said his parliamentary chief, Pascal Bérubé. Then, quebec society is not racist. We are not the United States of America […]. “
Ottawa denounces
In the House of commons in Ottawa, all the party leaders took the floor to denounce the racism and the situation prevailing in the United States.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau has not hesitated to support that racism was not a reality in the United States.
“Here are the facts here in Canada. Racism against Blacks is real. The bias is unconscious is real. Systemic discrimination is real. For millions of Canadians, it is their daily reality. “
In this, the leader of the NDP and the green Party have followed suit. “The racism anti-Black is not only present in the United States, it is present here in Canada, has launched Jagmeet Singh. The systemic racism against Blacks, Aboriginals and other visible minorities is this : racial profiling, economic inequality, social inequality, discrimination in hiring, the trivialization of violence, the surincarcération and I pass. It does not advance because government after government, he prefers the nice words to concrete action. “
Elizabeth May, for its part, added that in the time of a pandemic, he had to fight against two invisible enemies : the coronavirus and racial hatred.
In this speech, the leader of the Bloc québécois Yves-François Blanchet has made a few caveats. All the governments of America were racist, he argued, and this has left traces in their institutions. “This is the only thing that has the right to call systemic racism or systemic discrimination. I’m worried that anyone who suggests that we are all collectively and carried to the systemic discrimination. “Mr. Blanchet suggested that the government is taking a concrete step and focuses on accelerated the folder of hundreds of asylum-seekers who had worked in NURSING homes during the pandemic,” especially Haitians, especially the Blacks.”
The leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer for his part said that ” nobody should feel threatened because of the color of his skin, especially in the presence of a police officer “. He added that “we have all been created in the image and likeness of God “and that” because of this, we are all equal “.